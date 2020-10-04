12,332 Shares in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Recro Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.07 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

