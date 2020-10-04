1,250,000 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $70,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ING opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

