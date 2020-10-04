12,777 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 53.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 501.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,008. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

