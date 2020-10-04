1,524 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.