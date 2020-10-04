17,212 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 134,158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Savara by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

