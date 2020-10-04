1,799 Shares in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WSBC opened at $22.34 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.