-$2.05 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.44). Cedar Fair reported earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($10.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($8.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE:FUN opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

