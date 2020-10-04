3,733 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 512,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

