3,963 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

TSN opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.