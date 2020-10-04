4,662 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,791.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.