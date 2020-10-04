523 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $80.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84.

