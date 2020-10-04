Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CFO Sells $16,000.00 in Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CFO Robert O. Hopkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,781 shares in the company, valued at $219,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert O. Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert O. Hopkins sold 7,418 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $6,453.66.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.73 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

