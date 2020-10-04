Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,091 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,042,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSW shares. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $30.24 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

