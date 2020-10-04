AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $16.64 on Friday. AGC has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

AGC Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

