AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

