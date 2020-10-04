Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) vs. ACMAT (NASDAQ:ACMTA) Financial Analysis

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $510.66 million 1.22 $267.40 million N/A N/A ACMAT $2.75 million 11.36 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -27.53% 10.17% 1.14% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats ACMAT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.