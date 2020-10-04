America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.