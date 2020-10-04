Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $145.46

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.