Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $202.00

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 21.9% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $218.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

