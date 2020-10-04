Analyzing ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 3 2 4 0 2.11

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR $2.49 billion 1.30 $455.64 million $0.82 8.67 VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $13.61 billion 2.40 $788.48 million $1.33 41.62

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR N/A N/A N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 3.12% 13.89% 3.16%

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products. It also provides various therapeutic products, including anaesthetics; and injectable anticoagulants comprising orgaran for the treatment of HIT under the Thrombosis brand. In addition, the company offers oncology, endocrinology, and women's health products, as well as consumer healthcare products. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

