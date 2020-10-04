Analyzing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & NIC (OTCMKTS:EGOV)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ITEX and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 0 2 1 1 2.75

NIC has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than ITEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITEX and NIC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIC $354.20 million 3.82 $50.43 million $0.77 26.21

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A NIC 13.84% 20.19% 13.19%

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NIC pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NIC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NIC beats ITEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Internet-based applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

