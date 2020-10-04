Antonio (Tony) Belperio Acquires 600,000 Shares of Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Antonio (Tony) Belperio bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Minotaur Exploration

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

