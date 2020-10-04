AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

