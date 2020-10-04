Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 36,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 14,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.