Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 31,297 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.