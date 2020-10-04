Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,361,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NMIH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

