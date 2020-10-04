Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $67.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66.

