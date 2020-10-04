Bank of Montreal Can Has $34,000 Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $121.53 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $9,706,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

