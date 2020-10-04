Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,690 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.