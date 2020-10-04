Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Rev Group worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rev Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rev Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

