Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $724,000 Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of MoneyGram International worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $2.89 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.41.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

