Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

