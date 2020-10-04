Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $21.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

