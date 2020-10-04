BidaskClub Downgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Strong Sell

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.19. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. The business had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Groupon’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

