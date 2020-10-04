BidaskClub Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to “Sell”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

