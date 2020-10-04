BidaskClub Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Buy

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,264.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,757,675 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Diodes by 51.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diodes by 230.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

