BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.