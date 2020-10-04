BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

TCPC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.60. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

