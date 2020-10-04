Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Blue Bird worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blue Bird by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Blue Bird Corp has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

