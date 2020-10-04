Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.43.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $64,664,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 138.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 53,015 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $12,993,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 159.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $880.10 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $935.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $858.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

