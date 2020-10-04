Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Boston Private Financial worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 186.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 155,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

