Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $28,657,031.25 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79.

AVGO stock opened at $356.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.66 and its 200-day moving average is $299.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

