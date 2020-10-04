Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $291.97 million, a PE ratio of -645.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

