California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Harmonic worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Harmonic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harmonic by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

