California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $692,000 Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of DURECT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

