California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 886 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 770,711 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 161,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $698.97 million, a P/E ratio of -508.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

