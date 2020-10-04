California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,323 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cowen worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. FMR LLC grew its position in Cowen by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 157,661 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $459.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

