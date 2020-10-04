California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTNT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 243,255 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 151,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $452.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

