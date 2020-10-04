Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

