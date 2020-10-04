CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 13.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 111,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. Research analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

